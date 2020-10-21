LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $102.14 on Friday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $257.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.73.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

