MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Tops 1-Day Volume of $202,006.00

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $46.37 million and approximately $202,006.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Poloniex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00238577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00085920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00032726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.01320424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00144448 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.