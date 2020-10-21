Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNSB shares. TheStreet raised Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

