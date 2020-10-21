MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 116.86% and a negative return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,938. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

