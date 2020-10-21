Maker Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Maker token can now be purchased for $554.24 or 0.04452544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Maker has a market capitalization of $556.43 million and approximately $33.50 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00035760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00029412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00280877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001716 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,003,957 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Gate.io, Kyber Network, DDEX, OasisDEX, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Radar Relay, Kucoin, BitMart, Bibox, GOPAX, CoinMex, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

