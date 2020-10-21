Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 60.94%.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOAN shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

