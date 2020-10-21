ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. ManpowerGroup updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.06-1.14 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.06-1.14 EPS.

MAN stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

