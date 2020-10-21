Manulife Financial Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 40.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,706,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,641,000 after buying an additional 3,398,891 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 804.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,007,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,781,000 after buying an additional 2,674,538 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,905,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,236,000 after buying an additional 2,466,548 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $23,699,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,506,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,930,000 after buying an additional 1,525,088 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

