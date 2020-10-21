Mark Aslett Sells 1,250 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $96,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,388.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Mark Aslett sold 3,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $229,860.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $113,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $114,555.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Mark Aslett sold 16,231 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $1,276,405.84.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Mark Aslett sold 35,776 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,023.68.

MRCY stock opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

