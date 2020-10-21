Markel (NYSE:MKL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,075.50.

MKL opened at $958.80 on Monday. Markel has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,005.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $964.55.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Markel by 137.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $378,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 137.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,104,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Markel by 122.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

