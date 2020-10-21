MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $567.89

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $567.89 and last traded at $562.02, with a volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $549.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.88.

The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.76.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in MarketAxess by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MarketAxess by 78.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 45.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

