MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $567.89

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $567.89 and last traded at $562.02, with a volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $549.99.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.88.
The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.76.
In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in MarketAxess by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MarketAxess by 78.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 45.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTX)
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.