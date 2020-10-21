Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

VAC opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

