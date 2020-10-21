Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

MMC stock opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

