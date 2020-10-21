Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Short Interest Down 12.7% in September

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $112.86. 13,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,897. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

