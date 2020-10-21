Martin Court Acquires 7 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court acquired 7 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) per share, with a total value of £140.70 ($183.83).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Martin Court acquired 6 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,004 ($26.18) per share, with a total value of £120.24 ($157.09).

On Monday, August 17th, Martin Court acquired 6 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,977 ($25.83) per share, with a total value of £118.62 ($154.98).

LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.48) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,951.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,967.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.63).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,953 ($25.52).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

