Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BofA Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $257.09 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

