Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.38.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

