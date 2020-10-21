Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $56.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. Masco has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. Masco’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Masco by 545.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

