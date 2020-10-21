Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.14 and its 200 day moving average is $307.51. The company has a market cap of $332.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,334 shares of company stock valued at $60,941,823 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

