Mattel (MAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:MAT opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Mattel Company Profile
Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.
