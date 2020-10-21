Mattel (MAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.