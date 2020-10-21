Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Short Interest Down 13.1% in September

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 903,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of MATW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $733.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.14. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.97 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MATW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 6.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

