Medtronic plc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

MDT stock opened at $109.15 on Monday. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.98. The firm has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

