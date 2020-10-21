Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 24.28%.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $355.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.15.

MBWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

