Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) (LON:MPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) (LON:MPL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.24. Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 9,019,830 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) Company Profile (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

