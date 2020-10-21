MetaHash (MHC) Market Capitalization Tops $7.82 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $1.81 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00238381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00084515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.01316916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00144817 BTC.

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,319,839,829 coins and its circulating supply is 2,150,660,314 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

