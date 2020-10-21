MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGEE. BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGE Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

MGEE opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.45. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.04 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

