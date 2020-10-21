MicroStrategy (MSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect MicroStrategy to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.23 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $9.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,945. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $176.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

