MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.00

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $178.80, with a volume of 1385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

