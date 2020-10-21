Midas Price Reaches $1.45 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Midas has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $1,542.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Midas has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00011646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 148.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00320333 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000322 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00007686 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

