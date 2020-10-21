Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Shares Gap Down to $362.00

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $362.00, but opened at $351.00. Midwich Group shares last traded at $351.40, with a volume of 6,626 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $304.80 million and a P/E ratio of 54.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 364.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 398.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In related news, insider Stephen Fenby purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

