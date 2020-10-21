Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Shares Gap Down to $362.00

Shares of Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $362.00, but opened at $351.00. Midwich Group shares last traded at $351.40, with a volume of 6,626 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 364.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.81.

In other news, insider Stephen Fenby purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

