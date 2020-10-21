Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Short Interest Update

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 942,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MITK. BidaskClub downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $319,483.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,496.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,376 shares of company stock worth $898,284. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 344.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 127.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.43. 4,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $540.87 million, a PE ratio of 93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.29. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $14.50.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

