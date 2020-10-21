Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Short Interest Update

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 757,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 621,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MOD traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. 164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,878. The company has a market cap of $367.24 million, a PE ratio of -19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. Equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $41,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

