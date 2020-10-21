Moin (MOIN) Price Up 26.4% Over Last Week

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Moin has a total market capitalization of $31,656.09 and $197.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Moin has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001991 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,546,673 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.