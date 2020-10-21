Moller Financial Services Has $13.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moller Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after buying an additional 5,533,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,789,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,922,000 after buying an additional 1,750,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,336,000 after buying an additional 1,350,174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $80.09. 37,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,533,659. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

