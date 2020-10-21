Morgan Stanley Boosts Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target to $22.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AVYA. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Avaya has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

