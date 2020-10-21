Morgan Stanley Increases Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $40.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.68.

NYSE:BK opened at $37.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $44,345,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 210,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

