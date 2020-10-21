Morgan Stanley Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $47.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.20% from the stock’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,571,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 174.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 257,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 163,866 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 163,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,040,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

