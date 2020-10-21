Morgan Stanley Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $195.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.44.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $176.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,103,371 shares of company stock worth $494,977,443. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 269.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 239.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 71,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 427.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.