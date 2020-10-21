Morgan Stanley Raises The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $165.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PG. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.48 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $354.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.18.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 84,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

