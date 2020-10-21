Morgan Stanley Upgrades Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Overweight

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $131.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

MCHP stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,856.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $15,124,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,550,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,288,000 after acquiring an additional 75,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 947,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,769,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 941,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after buying an additional 102,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

