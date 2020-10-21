Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

MPLX stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. Mplx has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 132.2% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 52,063,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $899,655,000 after buying an additional 29,646,037 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 205.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,747,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,601,000 after buying an additional 4,537,246 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 247.7% in the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,193,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,461,000 after buying an additional 2,987,323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 446.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,050,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after buying an additional 1,675,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 20.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,844,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,841,000 after buying an additional 1,519,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

