MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.11. 2,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,255. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

