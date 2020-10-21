Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 5.22%.

Shares of MLI stock remained flat at $$29.70 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,062. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

