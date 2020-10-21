Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.69%.

NYSE MLI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.20. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

