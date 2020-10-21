Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €306.00 by Berenberg Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.