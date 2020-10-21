Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Nasdaq has increased its dividend by 52.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

NDAQ opened at $128.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $137.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

