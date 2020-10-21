Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $128.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average of $120.53. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $137.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.