National Bank Financial Weighs in on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$37.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 37.11. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.78.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total value of C$651,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,568,416.95.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

