Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

NAVI opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Navient has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Compass Point restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

In other news, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

